Rose gold ion-plated 316L stainless steel case with a rose gold ion-plated 316L stainless steel mesh bracelet. Fixed rose gold ion-plated bezel. Black dial with luminous white hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Index markers at the 3, 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display at the 4 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 60 minute and 12 hour. Miyota F800 quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 44 mm. Case thickness: 11 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Fold over slip through clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Tornado Series. Sport watch style. Brera Orologi Tornado Chronograph Quartz Black Dial Mens Watch BRSPTOC4402-RG-MIL.