Tortoise & Gold Round Pendant by Bead Landing™ Creations | Michaels®

Find the Tortoise & Gold Round Pendant by Bead Landing™ Creations at Michaels. Make gorgeous jewelry pieces with this stunning round layered gold and tortoise pattern pendant. Pair it with colorful bead accents to make a statement necklace. Flaunt the finished project with a stylish ensemble for the perfect look. Details: Gold and tortoise pattern 50 mm pendant Plastic and iron