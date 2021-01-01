The Tory Burch TY2064 glasses are a go-to choice for anyone looking to integrate a sophisticated finish to their daily routine. Slimline rectangular frames have a classic and elegant effect with integrated nose pads to ensure a versatile silhouette. The Tory Burch emblem shines brightly on the side of the frames for a quick flash of designer flair. Made from acetate they have a lightweight quality that ensures day-long comfort. | Luxottica Tory Burch TY2064 1728 (48) Eyeglasses and Frame in Tortoise/Brown - Online Coastal