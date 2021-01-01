Circle meets square in these womenâs Tory Burch sunglasses. A perfect choice if youâre in the mood to get playful with shapes they feature round lenses with a straight-edged top rim along with a keyhole nose bridge for a quirky touch. Slimline arms finish off the look to create a sleek and subtle effect. Built from quality acetate with a traditional 3-barrel hinge these round frames are lightweight and comfortable. With the Tory Burch logo subtly printed on the top corner of each lens theyâre the perfect statement piece to bring retro-meets-modern attitude to your outfit. | Luxottica Tory Burch TY7130 1755/80 52 Sunglasses in Vintage Tortoise/Blue | Acetate - Online Coastal