Circle meets square in these womenâs Tory Burch sunglasses. A perfect choice if youâre in the mood to get playful with shapes they feature round lenses with a straight-edged top rim along with a keyhole nose bridge for a quirky touch. Slimline arms finish off the look to create a sleek and subtle effect. Built from quality acetate with a traditional 3-barrel hinge these round frames are lightweight and comfortable. With the Tory Burch logo subtly printed on the top corner of each lens theyâre the perfect statement piece to bring retro-meets-modern attitude to your outfit. | Luxottica Tory Burch TY7130 1755/80 52 Sunglasses in Vintage Tortoise/Blue | Acetate - Online Coastal