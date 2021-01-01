Strap into fashion with the stylish Eric Michael Toscana heeled sandal! Crafted from soft leather uppers with an open toe, sandal features sleek straps over the toes and ankle with adjustable buckle closure. Stacked chunky heel. Soft leather lining. Leather comfort insole. Available in two color options. Lightweight and durable synthetic outsole. Made in Spain. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 1 2 in Weight: 9 oz Product measurements were taken using size 39 (US Women's 8.5-9), width M (B). Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.