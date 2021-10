Fire prevention is important for tots, teens and adults. Are you a Xennial or Generation X that remembers this vintage fire prevention sticker? Firefighters and emergency technicians would look for this sticker in a burning home to rescue people in a burning building. This tot finder is vintage and memerable. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.