Blendtec Total Blender - White

Make smoothies, milk shakes, fresh juices, hot soups and more with the Blendtec Total Blender. Choose from 16 speeds to achieve the desired consistency. This Blendtec blender has a pulse feature that offers precise control over blending. It also has 6 different, pre-programmed blending modes for ease of use. Its powerful 1500-watt direct-drive motor effortlessly kneads dough, blends ingredients and crushes ice. Includes a blending jar with a patented design that is just like profession models use in coffee shops and restaurants.