Black Opal Total Coverage Concealing Foundation, Face and Body, Heavenly Honey

Black Opal TC Concealing Foundation was developed by a dermatologist. It is a hypoallergenic, 2-in-1 product that is part-concealer, part-foundation, and infused with skin-protecting minerals. A lightweight liquid foundation helps minimize the appearance of enlarged pores. It controls the excess oil and renews the skin's natural radiance. Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin types. It is free of alcohol. Oil-free formula that contains pore-less technology which helps minimize pore appearance and mattify skin for a flawless-looking finish.