SEPHORA COLLECTION Total Coverage Sponge: Cleansing Sponge, One Size

What it is: A facial-cleansing and exfoliating sponge that can be paired with your favorite cleanser and can help remove every last bit of face masks.What Else You Need to Know: The porous texture of this sponge helps to scrub off any mask residue and also enhances the application of a face wash for a thorough cleanse. The sponge is packaging is a reusable drying and storing case.Suggested Usage:-Soak sponge in warm water. -For cleansing, add cleanser directly to the sponge itself or apply to face and use sponge to gently exfoliate and distribute the cleanser around the skin. -For mask removal, wet face to loosen the wash-off mask. -Use damp sponge to gently buff away the mask until you are left with clean, bare skin.-Rinse with warm water and a sponge-cleaning soap and leave in the sponge case base to dry.