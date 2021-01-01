Olay Total Effects Face Moisturizer, Fragrance-Free, 1.7 Fl Oz

Don't settle for anything less than the total package. This fragrance-free Total Effects Face Moisturizer gives you seven nourishing benefits: it hydrates, replenishes, brightens, evens tone, minimizes the look of pores, visibly firms, and visibly smooths. Plus, we've packed this product full of VitaNiacin Complex II for healthy-looking skin. This oil-free formula absorbs quickly and cleanly so you'll feel radiant instead of greasy. Apply in the daytime after cleansing and treatments to pamper your skin and lock in ingredients. Happy, healthy, nourished. We guarantee you'll love your OLAY product! If you are not satisfied, we'll give you your money back via a prepaid card. Must submit within 60 days of purchase. Call toll-free 1-855-845-9797 or visit olay.com/guarantee.