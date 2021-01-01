Colorescience Total Eye 3-in-1 Renewal Therapy SPF 35 0.23 fl. oz. - Fair

Pamper your skin with Colorescience Total Eye™ 3-in-1 Renewal Therapy SPF 35. Crafted with top-quality ingredients like antioxidants and hyaluronic acid, this eye treatment alleviates signs of aging, dark circles, puffiness, sun damage and dryness. Key Ingredients: Actineyes: addresses skin laxity and under-eye bags by helping support the health of collagen, increasing skin firmness BEautifye: reduces volume and depth of fine lines, wrinkles and crow's feet Aldavine 5x: maintains the health of capillaries to minimize puffiness and reduce pigmentation that causes dark circles Syn-Eye: powerful blend of peptides and vitamins shown to address undereye bags, dark circles, fine lines, wrinkles and puffiness with visible results in as little as 7 days Phytomoist: 4x more hydrating than hyaluronic acid, addresses hydration and helps maintain water balance over time Key Benefits: Provides a restful, youthful appearance by visibly improving signs of aging Helps restore skin health with hydration that provides support for sagging skin to enhance the upper eye area Immediately brightens and corrects imperfections Improves the appearance of dark circles, puffiness, fine lines and wrinkles Chemical-free, 100% mineral SPF 35 defends against UVA/UVB and environmental stressors that contribute to skin aging Clinical Studies*: Immediately after application of Total Eye™: 95% reported improvement in dark circles, puffiness, crow’s feet, and skin firmness. Immediately after application of Total Eye™: 95% reported their eyes looked more rested and youthful. After 4 weeks of using Total Eye™: 97% reported their eyes looked and felt more rejuvenated. *As reported by 90 patients in a 4-week multi-center study. Awards: A 2019 New Beauty Award winner