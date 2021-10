Chapstick Total Hydration 0.24 Oz. Vitamin Enriched Tinted Lip Oil In Fresh Citrus - Treat your lips to both enriching vitamins and a tinted shine with the ChapStick Total Hydration Vitamin Enriched Tinted Lip Oil. Formulated with Vitamin E, Vitamin C, and Omegas 3 6 9, this lip moisturizer glides on easily to visibly renew lips.