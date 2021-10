If you struggle with limp, lifeless Hr., try Matrix Total Results High Amplify Shamp.. Specially formulated for fine Hr., this Shamp. gives instant bounce and volume. A silicone-free formula ensures that no heavy ingredients weigh your Hr. down and take away its natural lift, and natural protein builds Hr. up. For the perfect combo, pair this Shamp. with MatrixÕs High Amplify Cond..