Childhood Depression Awareness Son Support Ribbon Tote Bag

For lovers of all things Great design for Son Childhood Depression support, Childhood Depression Son, Childhood Depression Boy, Childhood Depression Child, Adolescent Depression Child, Child Adolescent Depression awareness, Childhood Depression family m 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.