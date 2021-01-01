Heartbeat High Jump Track and Field Athlete Tote Bag

This heartbeat high jump design is great for all track and field athletes. Jumpers will love this unique design great for high school or collage athletes, coaches, fans, parents or other family. Perfect for men, women, girls, or boys who love high jump. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.