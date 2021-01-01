I Don't Give a Darn Tote Bag

Features big bold letters and a piece of paper stuck up covering the offending word. Tell the world how you feel about the current state of things. Perfect for everyday situations, sure to make people smile. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.