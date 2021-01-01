From leopard pumpkin

Leopard Pumpkin Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Leopard Pumpkin Shirt, Pumpkin Shirt, Thanksgiving Shirt, Thankful Shirt, Fall Shirt, Hello Pumpkin Shirt, Family Matching Shirt, Thanksgiving Family Shirt, Thanksgiving T-Shirt Leopard Pumpkin Sweatshirt, Buffalo Plaid Hoodie, Pumpkin Tee, Blessed Shirt, Grateful Shirt, Thankful T-Shirt, Fall T-Shirt, Thanksgiving Dinner Shirt, Friends Thanksgiving Shirt, Friendsgiving Shirt 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com