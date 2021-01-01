Nephrotic Syndrome Awareness Nephew Support Ribbon Tote Bag

For lovers of all things Great design for Nephew Nephrotic Syndrome support, Nephrotic Syndrome Nephew, Nephrotic Syndrome relative, Nephrotic Syndrome Family, Nephrosis Family, Family Nephrosis awareness, Nephrotic Syndrome family member, and Nephrotic 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.