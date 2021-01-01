Nobody Is Perfect Beer Delivery Driver Tote Bag

Nobody Is Perfect Beer Delivery Driver. Funny beer design for beer trucker and brewer. Great Fathers Day gift for dad who works for a drinks supplier or brew his own beer whether its a craft-beer or local beer. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.