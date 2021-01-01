Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Sister Support Ribbon Tote Bag

For lovers of all things Great design for Sister Spinal Cord Injury support, Spinal Cord Injury Sister, Spinal Cord Injury Sibling, Spinal Cord Injury Sis, Spinal Cord Damage Sis, Sis Spinal Cord Damage awareness, Spinal Cord Injury family member, and S 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.