Substance Recover Awareness Mother Support Ribbon Tote Bag

For lovers of all things Great design for Mother Substance Recover support, Substance Recover Mother, Substance Recover Mom, Substance Recover Mama, Addiction Recovery Mama, Mama Addiction Recovery awareness, Substance Recover family member, and Substan 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.