Tourette's Syndrome Awareness Niece Support Ribbon Tote Bag

For lovers of all things Great design for Niece Tourette's Syndrome support, Tourette's Syndrome Niece, Tourette's Syndrome Girl, Tourette's Syndrome Child, Gilles de la Tourette syndrome Child, Child Gilles de la Tourette syndrome awareness, Tourette's 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.