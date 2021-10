Pale Gold Signature Top-Zip Ciara Large Patent Tote. Stash everyday essentials in signature style with this top-zip tote flaunting a plethora of pockets and shiny patent finish for a fashionably functional way to stay organized on the go.12'' W x 10'' H x 4.5'' D9'' shoulder dropMan-made / leather trimZip closureInterior: one zip and two slip pocketsExterior: two zip pocketsImported