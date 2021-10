Toto Wizard of OZ Dog Shirt-Cute Fairytale This Wizard of OZ Toto Shirt is the perfect Toto Wizard of OZ dog shirt. Follow Toto the dog on a journey with Dorothy, Cowardly Lion, Tin Man and Scarecrow to Emerald City. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.