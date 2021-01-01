Touch My Beard and Tell Me I'm Pretty - Funny Bearded Man Raglan Baseball Tee

Funny graphic for both men AND women. That's right, more ladies search for this than you think. Add it to your collection and make sure they tell you you're pretty when they touch your beard! Touch my beard and tell me I'm pretty! Funny simple design with a fancy bearded man silhouette wearing sunglasses. Can't get more classic than that. Click on our brand above (Beard Guild of Bearded Beards) for this design on more products. Buy yours today! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem