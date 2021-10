What it is: A brightening concealer pen that instantly smoothes and perfects your complexion, highlighting your best features with a natural, luminous finish. What it does: Shimmer- and glitter-free, the light-infused pigments in this liquid concealer blend seamlessly for radiant makeup with a natural glow that's never cakey or overdone. It brightens the complexion to fight dullness and fatigue and brings light to the face while smoothing fine