Spornette Touche Medium Boar Rounder #125 Womens Spornette Brushes Combs & Piks

The Spornette Touche Boar Bristle Rounded 2 1/4 Brush is a mid-sized brush in the Touche round brush collection. It is a mid-sized brush so it will work best on medium and longer hair lengths. The boar bristles are set into the block slightly off-center so it will feel like a brush that has already been broken in. It also features a foam handle for comfort while blow drying.