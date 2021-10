Easily transport everything you need for a day on the court in the Head® Tour Team 6R Combi Tennis Bag. Built with 2 main compartments, the bag holds a total of 6 racquets and is easily carried with the help of an adjustable shoulder strap. Construction and Benefits Adjustable should strap for easy carrying 2 main compartments hold 6 racquets 1 inside mesh pocket for storing small accessories 1 outside pocket for conveniently storing additional items Measurements L x W x H: 31 x 10 x 13 in.