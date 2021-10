Stay ready for summer rounds with the breathable comfort and added protection of the adidas Golf Tour Visor. Golf visor in a ripstop polyester with a pre-curved brim. Logo print adorns front. Hook-and-loop adjustable back strap for a custom fit. 100% polyester. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Circumference: 24 in Brim: 2 3 4 in