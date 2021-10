Maxfli Tour X Golf Balls feature a larger core for faster ball speeds and a dual ionomer construction that lowers driver spin. In addition, the softer cast urethane cover adds greenside spin and feel. FEATURES: Large 1.40” single core designed for faster ball speeds Dual ionomer mantle construction lowers driver spin Softer cast urethane cover for added greenside spin and feel Center of gravity balanced for better performance Enhanced alignment aid Pack of 12 balls