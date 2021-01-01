Lock-in with the all new TourTrek Signal Slope Laser Rangefinder. Featuring an improved LCD display and slope, you can now have the exact pinpoint yardage adjustments for increases or decreases in elevation and with Signal Slope’s vibration feature, you will know exactly when you’ve locked-on to your intended target. Two easy-to-use buttons allow for full functionality of the device. Whether you are in scan mode for continuous yardage readings, or switching between yards and meters, the 6x magnification ensures that you are always equipped with the precision to take aim at the flagstick. Key Information Measurement Range: Up to 1,000 yds. (450 yds. to lock onto flag) Accuracy Range: +/- 1 yd. Magnification: 6x Slope? Yes Power Source: CR2 3V Lithium Ion Battery Subscription Fees? No Water Resistant? Yes Features Features “Mode” button that enables the user to switch between adjusted slope yardages, and non-slope yardages, along with scan mode Scan mode feature allows for continuous yardage readings, as long as the power button is held An improved LCD yardage display that makes for clear and concise distance measurements Effortlessly switches between meters and yards based on user preference Up to 6x magnification Accurate to +/- 1 yard 5-1,000 yard range of distance measurement Up to 450 yard range in target/pin mode Slope (on/off) capabilities Vibration feature when target is acquired Long-lasting, 3-volt CR2 battery enables reliability Legal for tournament play when slope feature is turned off Durable carry case include that clips onto bag and ensures protection of device