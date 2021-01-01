Toussaint L'Ouverture Haitian Revolution World History Gift Premium T-Shirt

This Haitian Revolution design is perfect for anyone who led the country of Haiti to Independence in rebellion to become the first Black independent nation. Show your black pride and celebrate Haitian Heritage Month with awesome design. Makes a great birthday, Christmas, anniversary, thanksgiving, Halloween, graduation, father's day, retirement, and any holiday gift idea for anyone who supports black lives matter and black culture. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.