Show off a retro inspired outdoor look with the Marmot Tower Tee Short Sleeve. This lightweight cotton-blend T-shirt is constructed with a crew neck, short sleeves, straight hem and front logo graphic with the sun over snow covered mountains to have your basic style noticed. Pull-over construction. 52% cotton, 48% polyester. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 28 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.