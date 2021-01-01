TaylorMade TP Patina Collection Ardmore 3 Putter, Left Hand, Men's, aluminum

Key Features of the TaylorMade TP Patina Collection Ardmore 3 Putter: Thick 5mm aluminum Pure Roll Insert enables incredible sound, solid feel and purer roll characteristics Premium patina finish combining black nickel and copper reveals accents along the edges and sole to create a rich, clean look Pure Roll insert is secured by two screws located in the cavity to create a bond that minimizes voids for more solid feel at impact TP adjustable sole weights allow players to dial in the preferred swing weight for added customization Swing into the future while playing the TaylorMade TP Patina Collection. Secured by two screws located in the cavity, the TP Patina Collection features a thick, 5mm aluminum Pure Roll insert that enables incredible sound, solid feel and purer roll characteristics. Adjustable sole weights afford golfers the opportunity to dial in their perfect swing, while a premium patina finish reveals accents along the edges and sole to create a clean, unique look. Design Details: Modern, fanged mallet head shape provides confidence at address Short slant hosel with 42° of toe hang for golfers with a slightly arced putting stroke Full shaft offset keeps hands ahead of ball through impact to promote quicker forward roll Single sight line along the cavity ensures proper alignment and greater accuracy Clean, precise and sophisticated craftsmanship engineered to help golfers perform on the green Shaft: KBS CT Taper Stepless Chrome Putter Shaft KBS Stepless chrome shaft offers a stiffer structure designed for increased stability and less twisting at impact Grip: SuperStroke Pistol GT Tour 1.0 Putter Grip – Jumbo Increased size and surface area allows for consistent grip pressure in both hands