The Sea to Summit TPU Accessory Case. This fully waterproof accessory case is exceptionally resistant to the demands of the trail. Welded construction and a super reliable roll top closure provide fully waterproof and dust proof Performance. The PVC-free TPU material is strong, durable, flexible and resistant to UV and extreme cold-so it can be folded numerous times for pocket storage without cracking or discoloring. Designed with top corner anchor points for versatility. Features of the Sea to Summit TPU Accessory Case Totally welded construction - no stitching Watertight triple-fold Velcro closure Tested to IPX-8 - equivalent to submersion to 10 meters for one hour A touch-screen device will work while inside the case Welded seams, die cut anchor points Convenient neck strap included Flexible and crease resistant Freeze Proof - Will not crack in extreme cold Resistant to UV High strength, PVC free