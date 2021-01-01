TR101 FM Walkman Radio Portable Personal FM Radio Earmuffs Digital FM Radio for Mowing Walking Riding Powered by AA Battery Black

Pocket portable radio receiver; support FM; no AM 10 station presets; you can manually store five favorite stations; press the 0-9 keys to quickly select storage station Mono or stereo select-able; 15 level volume control; powered by 2 x AA batteries (not included) Favorite button; you can set up a regular listening frequency; after setting it successfully; you can listen it just press the M1 button; you do not need to spend too many steps to find your favorite radio station Supports external AUX cable for use as a computer headset; manual search and store the radio stations