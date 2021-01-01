NATURALIZER Traci Snake Skin Print Block Heel Sandal - Wide Width Available, Size 6.5 in Light Blue Snake at Nordstrom Rack

Try the endlessly versatile sandal that's perfect for the warmer months. Manmade upper with a round toe. Adjustable buckle closure. Contour+ technology: an innovative cushioning system anatomically sculpted to meet every contour of your foot for a premium fit and all-day comfort experience. Non-slip outsole. 1 3/4" heel. Sizing: True to size. M=standard width. W=wide width. . Open toe. Crisscross vamp. Snake skin print. Ankle strap with adjustable buckle closure. Lightly padded footbed. Block heel. Approx. 1.75" heel. Imported PU upper, synthetic sole