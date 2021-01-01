Catapult your casual look with cute and cushy Easy Spirit Traciee 2 slides. Part of the Easy Spirit Traveltime Family. Lightweight and flexible with a quilted textile upper featuring fashionable side cutouts in an easy slip-on design. Textile lining with a lightly cushioned, stationed insole. Cushioned, contoured footbed. EVA molded outsole for superior traction. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 5.2 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width W (D). Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.