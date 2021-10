It's travel time with versatility in the Easy Spirit Traciee 7. These lightweight slip-on sandals feature a contoured footbed, side cutouts and grip sole for traction making these the perfect slides to vacation with. Cushioned insole with arch support. Textile upper and lining; synthetic sole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 5 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M (B). Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.