Tracker Watch with Heart Rate and Sleep Monitor - Activity Tracker Waterproof Smart Wristband Watch, Step Calorie Counter, Pedometer Android iOS.

Multi-functional Smart Watchtracker has heart rate and sleep monitor, pedometer while walking or running. This watch also has date and 12/24H time display, Clock alarm, Multiple Interfaces Selection, Stopwatch, Breathing Training Mode, Sedentary reminder, Timer, Find phone, Incoming call and SMS reminder, Message reminder, Wrist Sense etc. Daily Activity Tracker with 8 Sport ModesSmart watch can accurately track your all-day activities like active minutes, step counter, distance, calorie counter. Our tracker watch has 8 exercise modes help you better understand each specific activity data. The tracker can be real-time monitoring, including walking, running, cycling, treadmill, spinning bike, yoga, on foot, climbing. Combine with more a advanced algorithm, optimize the intensity. Heart Rate & Sleep MonitorHeart rate monitor watch Tracks real-time heart rate automatically and view heart rate curve picture from 'VeryFitPro' app. Get a better understanding of your sleep