Cut through the water with crystal-clear vision with our essential Tracks racing goggle. Fogless with built-in UV protection, our hard lenses ensure long-lasting performance and fast swimming. We keep it ultra-comfortable with soft silicone seals and strap to alleviate pressure on your head and face. Get an optimal fit for racing with an easy-to-adjust dual strap. Watertight and hydrodynamic, this basic design offers all you need in a racing goggle.