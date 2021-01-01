MCM Tracy Visetos Wallet-On-Chain

Must-have crossbody with polished logo clasp. Removable chain Flap clasp closure Open pocket Polyurethane/polyester/cotton Lined Trim: Leather Imported SIZE 4.25"W x 3.5"H x 2"D ABOUT THE BRAND MCM stands for founder Michael Cromer M nchen's initials, and since 1976, the German luxury label has focused on creating travel piecesbackpacks, luggage and oversized totesall in its signature Visetos logo-printed coated canvas. In recent years, the brand's offering has expanded to include handbags and shoes. Handbags - Modern Collection Handba > Mcm > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. MCM. Color: Cognac.