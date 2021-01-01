Tradesman Rugged FlexÂ® Suspender

DescriptionMen's Suspenders That Clip Onto Your PantsDon't let your tool belt weigh you down. These men's suspenders provide reliable comfort for a long day on the job. They have durable elastic straps that allow you to move freely and heavy-duty metal clips for a secure grip. FeaturesTwo-inch heavy duty elastic suspender straps with contrast color stripe down the centerRugged Flex® stretch technology for ease of movementHeavy-duty metal clipsMetal strap-length adjustersCarhartt logo debossed on leather back patchCountry of Origin: Imported