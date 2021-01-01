18kt rose gold case with a brown alligator leather strap. Fixed 18kt rose gold bezel. Skeletal dial with blue and silver-tone hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Two sub-dials displaying: dual time at the 8 o'clock position and 24 hour at the 9 o'clock position. Breguet Calibre 507 DRF Hand Wind movement, containing 40 Jewels, composed of 215 parts, bitting at 21600 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 50 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Transparent sapphire case back. Round case shape, case size: 40 mm, case thickness: 12.65 mm. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: GMT, second time zone, hour, minute, second, am/pm. Tradition Gmt Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Breguet Tradition GMT Manual Skeletal Dial Leather Mens Watch 7067BRG19W6.