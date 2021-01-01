18kt white gold case with a blue alligator leather strap. Fixed 18kt white gold bezel. Skeleton dial with blue Breguet-style shape hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. One subdial displaying: power reserve indicator. Breguet Calibre 507 DR1 Hand Wind movement, containing 34 Jewels, composed of 215 parts, bitting at 21600 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 50 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape, case size: 40 mm, case thickness: 11.65 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, power reserve indicator. Tradition Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Item Variations: 7057BB119W6. Breguet Tradition Skeleton Dial 18 kt White Gold Mens Watch 7057BB/11/9W6.