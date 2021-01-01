The Timberland Traditional Handsewn 3-Eyelet Classic Lug combines the upper of a boat shoe with the outsole of a premium work boot. Full grain oiled leather offers comfort, durability, and abrasion resistance. Functional 360Âº lacing design with rawhide laces and corrosion resistant eye-lets for a secure fit. Combination leather and synthetic lining and footbed offers climate control for barefoot comfort. Handsewn construction with contrast stitching for a handcrafted look and feel. Rubber lug outsole provides great traction on all types of surfaces to maintain your confident stride. Imported. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.