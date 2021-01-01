18kt white gold case with a blue alligator leather strap. Fixed 18kt white gold 64 wesselton diamon set bezel. Silver dial with white dauphine-style shape hands and diamond hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Vacheron Constantin Calibre 1202 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 30 mm, case thickness: 6.73 mm. Band width: 17.8 mm, band length: 7 inches. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Traditionnelle Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Item Variations: 25558000G-9405 , 25558/000G-9405 , X25G1774. Vacheron Constantin Traditionnelle Silver Dial Ladies Watch 25558/000G-9405.