Truefitt & Hill Trafalgar Luxury Soaps are vegetable-based, triple-milled soaps that are made to the highest standards and last an exceptionally long time. They will provide a long lasting fragrance and rich lather that will leave your skin feeling smooth and soft. Truefitt & Hill's products are formulated with a blend of rare, sophisticated and natural essences. They include a full line of fragrance, shaving, bath and hair products for daily grooming solutions for men.