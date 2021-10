*Built to move quickly and confidently through the terrain of your choosing the waterproof Trail 2650 can easily fill the role of a lightweight hiker or trainer *Durable lightweight suede and textile upper *GORE-TEX waterproof breathable lining *Reinforced external heel counter for maximum support *Removable open-cell OrthoLite® footbed *TRAILGUARD platform with exposed TPU shank offers lightweight athletic performance *Lightweight shock-absorbing EVA midsole *Vibram®460