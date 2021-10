Features of the WTB Trail Boss TCS Tough Fast Rolling Tire Tight enough tread spacing for High speed, drag-free onslaughts yet blocky and tall enough to really dig in when it comes time to slam on the brakes Rounded profile and staggered, supported side knobs keep clamoring for traction even as the trail loses its camber Commonly used as a rear tire with a WTB vigilante on the front TCS Tough Fast-Rolling: 2-ply casing with TCS aramid bead and Dual compound DNA rubber (60a center/50a sides)